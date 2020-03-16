Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $896.23 Million Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,850,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,293,505 shares during the quarter. Duke Realty makes up 2.2% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 7.03% of Duke Realty worth $896,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,998,000 after purchasing an additional 155,985 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Duke Realty by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 62,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Duke Realty by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DRE traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.57. 129,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,355. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

