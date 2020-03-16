Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $957.34 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,410,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty makes up approximately 2.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 10.76% of Kilroy Realty worth $957,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded down $8.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.97. The company had a trading volume of 305,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,229. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

