Cohen & Steers Inc. Increases Holdings in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,147,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677,193 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 4.39% of Red Rock Resorts worth $123,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RRR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11.

Shares of RRR stock traded down $2.01 on Monday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $957.10 million, a PE ratio of -95.27 and a beta of 2.03.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

