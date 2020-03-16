Cohen & Steers Inc. Increases Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,209,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805,899 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 8.28% of Boyd Gaming worth $275,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $937,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,633,000 after purchasing an additional 159,238 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,193.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BYD traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 769,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $833.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.55.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

