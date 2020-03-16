Cohen & Steers Inc. Increases Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,316,576 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 6.13% of Medical Properties Trust worth $669,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $148,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 54.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 134,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 65,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419,879. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

