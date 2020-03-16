Cohen & Steers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 930,766 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.74% of CBRE Group worth $150,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,324,000 after acquiring an additional 152,161 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 325,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in CBRE Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $5.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.74. 1,147,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,316. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

