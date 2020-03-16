Cohen & Steers Inc. Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,089,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,230,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.13% of Dominion Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,156,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on D. Argus upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Shares of D stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.46. 1,587,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,892. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $69.80 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

