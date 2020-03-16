Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 1,531,948 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531,948 shares during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management comprises about 1.5% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 7.75% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $595,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 23,239 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $832,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,284 shares of company stock worth $6,504,580. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIV traded down $5.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.61. 18,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,802. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

AIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

