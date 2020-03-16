Cohen & Steers Inc. Raises Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,421,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,245 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Edison International worth $107,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Edison International by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EIX traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.46. Edison International has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

