Cohen & Steers Inc. Raises Stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,553 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 3.34% of NorthWestern worth $120,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in NorthWestern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.58. 13,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,106. NorthWestern Corp has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.