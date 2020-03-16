Cohen & Steers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,733,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,106 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of Liberty Property Trust worth $224,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after purchasing an additional 110,606 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 57.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,292,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,438,000 after acquiring an additional 456,926 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of LPT remained flat at $$61.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

