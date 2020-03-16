Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 1,267,543 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,281,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,267,543 shares during the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital comprises 1.1% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 9.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $456,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 126.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 77,782 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 26.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC traded down $10.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,108. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

SRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

