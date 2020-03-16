Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 1,285,133 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,379,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,285,133 shares during the quarter. UDR makes up 4.8% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 14.12% of UDR worth $1,932,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in UDR by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 407,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in UDR by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in UDR by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 81,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,932. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,000. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

