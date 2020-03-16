Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 2,479,373 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,519,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,479,373 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 3.58% of Agree Realty worth $106,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

ADC stock traded down $10.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.89. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

In related news, Director Simon Leopold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,521.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

