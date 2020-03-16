Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 308,663 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 308,663 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 1.74% of National Retail Properties worth $159,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NNN stock traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 48,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,937. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.21. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,869. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

