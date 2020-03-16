Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 3,289,294 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,299,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,289,294 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 1.88% of Douglas Emmett worth $144,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 255,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 321,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DEI traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.23. 62,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,139. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

