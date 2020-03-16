Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 3,652,162 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,981,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652,162 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $104,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,306 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,591,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,039,000 after purchasing an additional 558,058 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,845,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,748,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,376,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of COLD traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 27,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,321. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.70. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $40.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.