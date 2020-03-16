Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 3,849,759 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,147,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,849,759 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 10.02% of Urban Edge Properties worth $232,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 131.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,481,000 after purchasing an additional 320,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UE. ValuEngine lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:UE traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.93. 42,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.58. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

