Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 4,110,585 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,275,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,110,585 shares during the period. Equity Residential makes up about 1.5% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 1.96% of Equity Residential worth $588,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $73,321,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,679,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,974,000 after acquiring an additional 114,756 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $1,241,985.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,505 shares of company stock worth $4,194,427. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR traded down $6.25 on Monday, hitting $67.36. 69,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,805. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.96. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.