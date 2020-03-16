Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 4,642,334 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,642,334 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 2.08% of Sun Communities worth $289,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin purchased 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SUI traded down $16.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.68. 19,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,517. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $114.22 and a 1 year high of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

