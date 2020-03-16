Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 5,176,454 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,798,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,176,454 shares during the period. CyrusOne makes up 1.3% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 6.89% of CyrusOne worth $510,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,996,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CyrusOne by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,155,000 after acquiring an additional 637,695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CyrusOne by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 790,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after acquiring an additional 217,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CyrusOne by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 712,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after acquiring an additional 241,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.65.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,456 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,695. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 26,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,412. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 131.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.