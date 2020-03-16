Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 7,428,648 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,888,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,428,648 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 6.04% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $211,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 520.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 890.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PEB traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.75. 129,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,877. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEB shares. ValuEngine cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

