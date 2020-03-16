Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 9,536,875 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,494,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,536,875 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 1.16% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $91,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 57,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 411,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 316,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $9,060,186.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,390,701 shares of company stock worth $39,091,642. Insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.38. 160,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614,082. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

