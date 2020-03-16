Cohen & Steers Inc. Trims Stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,905,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,114,245 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 6.76% of Columbia Property Trust worth $165,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 931,902 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 3,734.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 791,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 770,823 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 2,251.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 520,264 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,572,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,075,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,389,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CXP traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.25. 7,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 165.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $23.13.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CXP shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In other news, Director Francis X. Jr. Wentworth purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $104,451.30. Also, CIO Jeffrey K. Gronning purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,750.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,698 shares of company stock valued at $375,004. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.