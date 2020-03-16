Cohen & Steers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,284,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,098,922 shares during the quarter. Macerich comprises approximately 1.2% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 12.24% of Macerich worth $465,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $2,670,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period.

Get Macerich alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

Shares of MAC stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,318. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. Macerich Co has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.78%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. bought 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,120.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 53,417 shares of company stock worth $1,099,615. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.