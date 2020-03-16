CoinPoker Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Allcoin. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $8,460.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.27 or 0.02229942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00190216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106817 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 293,244,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,146,285 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, HitBTC, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

