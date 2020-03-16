CoinUs (CNUS) Price Tops $0.0005

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. CoinUs has a market cap of $160,833.28 and approximately $1,214.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinUs alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006299 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000078 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.