Color Platform (CLR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $59,992.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. Color Platform has a market cap of $974,262.79 and $59,992.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,082.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.24 or 0.03389061 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00762466 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00024932 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000566 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

