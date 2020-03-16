COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut COLRUYT SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get COLRUYT SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTY traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 490. COLRUYT SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About COLRUYT SA/ADR

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for COLRUYT SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COLRUYT SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.