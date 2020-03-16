Comcast (CMCSA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA):

3/16/2020 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/13/2020 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $55.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2020 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2020 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.

1/30/2020 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2020 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/27/2020 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Comcast had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $56.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Comcast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Comcast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

1/22/2020 – Comcast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2020 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CMCSA traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,203,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,665,552. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,952,000. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 217,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

