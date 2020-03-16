Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,255 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 2.0% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Comcast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 153,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.04. 40,774,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,573,604. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

