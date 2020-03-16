Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Positive” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $37.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54. The company has a market cap of $743.58 million, a PE ratio of 103.31 and a beta of 0.58. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.77 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.35%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

