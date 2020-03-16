Comparing Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) & KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

4.6% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Allied Esports Entertainment and KBL MERGER CORP/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 KBL MERGER CORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allied Esports Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 320.17%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than KBL MERGER CORP/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and KBL MERGER CORP/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -28.14% -3.64% KBL MERGER CORP/SH N/A 10.72% 0.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and KBL MERGER CORP/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment N/A N/A $1.14 million ($0.15) -7.93 KBL MERGER CORP/SH N/A N/A $1.04 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBL MERGER CORP/SH has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

KBL MERGER CORP/SH Company Profile

KBL Merger Corp. IV is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition, buyout, PIPES and secondaries investments. The firm seeks to invest in healthcare or the healthcare-related wellness industry. In healthcare services the firm seeks to invest in outpatient care, physician practices, behavioral health and payor services. In pharma services the firm seeks to invest in outsourced services, contract research and generics / OTC. In health IT the firm seeks to invest in EMR / HER, revnue cycle management, telemedicine and care management. In minimal reimbursement risk the firm focuses on retail healthcare, wellness and preventative care. In devices and diagnostics the firm focuses on medical devices, diagnostics, genetic testing and lab tools. The firm typically invests in firms located in the United States. The firm seeks to invest in firms with valuation between $200 million to $700 million and EBITDA between $20 million to $70 million. The firms invest in firms with enterprise value $200 million to $700 million. The firm seeks to take majority stakes. KBL Merger Corp. IV was founded in 2016 and is New York, New York with an additional office in Newark, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.