Concoin Price Down 72.8% Over Last 7 Days (CONX)

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded 54.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, Concoin has traded 72.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Concoin has a market cap of $753.81 and approximately $7.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.27 or 0.02229942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00190216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106817 BTC.

Concoin Coin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin. Concoin’s official website is www.concoin.com.

Concoin Coin Trading

Concoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

