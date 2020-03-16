Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Concrete Pumping in a report released on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.52 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $196.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $53,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 103.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 46.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

