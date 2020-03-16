ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,677,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $576.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $80,015.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

