Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,010,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 196,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 107,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 74,207 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $331.04 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.