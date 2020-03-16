Constellation Price Down 60.3% Over Last Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Constellation has traded 60.3% lower against the dollar. One Constellation token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Kucoin and Bilaxy. Constellation has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $358,840.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00055772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000629 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.33 or 0.04138537 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00067410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00039144 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018840 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013245 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Constellation is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,009,496,712 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

