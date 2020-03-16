Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,121. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

