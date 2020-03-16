Contentos Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.65 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Contentos has a total market cap of $4.65 million and $5.94 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last week, Contentos has traded 63.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00056049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000632 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.52 or 0.04164152 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00068197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00039153 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018865 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013264 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 9,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,013,964,080 tokens. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

