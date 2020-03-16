Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 38.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLR. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

CLR stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,833,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,978. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $427,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 139,586 shares of company stock worth $1,335,600 and have sold 1,212,496 shares worth $40,910,039. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 230,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 102,130 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 31,674 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,237,000 after purchasing an additional 400,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

