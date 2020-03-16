Contrasting Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Unico American alerts:

18.7% of Unico American shares are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of Unico American shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Unico American has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Unico American and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unico American -3.94% -2.13% -0.95% Oxbridge Re -292.28% -82.68% -65.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Unico American and Oxbridge Re, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unico American and Oxbridge Re’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unico American $33.61 million 0.91 -$3.17 million N/A N/A Oxbridge Re $3.81 million 1.71 -$5.75 million N/A N/A

Unico American has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re.

Summary

Unico American beats Oxbridge Re on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. It also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, the company offers group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.