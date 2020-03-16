Cormark Comments on AirBoss of America Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AirBoss of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo anticipates that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOS. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

BOS stock opened at C$6.58 on Monday. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$5.72 and a 12-month high of C$10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.22. The company has a market cap of $153.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.24.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

