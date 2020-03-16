Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,995 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Corteva worth $18,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.97. 3,910,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,167,354. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion and a PE ratio of 14.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.