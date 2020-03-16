Cortex Price Tops $0.0375 (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Cortex has traded 57.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, Bithumb, OKEx and DEx.top.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.16 or 0.02197259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00188925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00034315 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00035075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00108261 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain.

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, UEX, CoinTiger, Huobi, DEx.top, Ethfinex, DDEX, CoinBene, OKEx, BitForex, Bithumb and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

