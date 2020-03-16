Costain Group (LON:COST) Given Media Impact Score of -5.00

News articles about Costain Group (LON:COST) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Costain Group earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of LON COST opened at GBX 35.13 ($0.46) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01. Costain Group has a 52 week low of GBX 58.30 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 363.50 ($4.78). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 182.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 170.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58.

Costain Group (LON:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 13.50 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Costain Group will post 3637.0002515 earnings per share for the current year.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

