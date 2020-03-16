Costco Wholesale Co.’s Same Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Expectations (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same store sales rose 11.7% during the month of February. Costco Wholesale’s shares dropped by 1.4% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.20.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $19.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $283.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,457,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $123.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.65. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,784 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,345,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 16,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.