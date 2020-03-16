Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $488-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.39 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.33 EPS.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $11.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.57. 2,755,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,988. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $178.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.67.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $155,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,990.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,926 shares of company stock valued at $30,754,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

