Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.5-112.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.74 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.33 EPS.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $11.27 on Monday, reaching $109.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,988. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $85.90 and a 12-month high of $178.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.35.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.67.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $188,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,714,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $43,252.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,926 shares of company stock valued at $30,754,792. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.