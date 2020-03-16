Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Acquires 82,327 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,327 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.22% of Diamondback Energy worth $32,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FANG opened at $27.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $114.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.66.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. ValuEngine lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

